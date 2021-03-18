Asian-Americans are speaking out against hate crimes

Jacksonville, Fla. – The motive for the killings of eight people in Atlanta is still under investigation, but while the suspect claims sexual addiction was a factor, some say that Asian Americans seem to be the target.

There is no denying the growing number of attacks against Asian Americans since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Portia Campos, professor of Public Policy at FSU and an expert on Asian American xenophobia, joined us on The Morning Show to discuss the anti-Asian sentiment in the U.S.

