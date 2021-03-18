Family mourns 20-year-old Home Depot employee hit by pickup in parking lot

Enoch Isaac Jackson III, 20, died after being hit by a vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot, his family says.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the two Home Depot employees struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Regency store on March 10 has died, his family told News4Jax.

The parents of 20-year-old Enoch Isaac Jackson III said he passed away from his injuries.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, two Home Depot employees were struck by a pickup truck pulling a trailer around 1 p.m. last Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the driver was making a left-hand turn when he hit the two employees, who were wearing their orange vests, near the contractors’ entrance to the Home Depot.

According to JSO, the driver told police he didn’t see them and he’s cooperating with the investigation.

It’s unclear if the workers were retrieving carts or if there was a shift change.

Police did not release the names of those involved, but Jackson’s parents contacted News4Jax to say he was one of the two who had been struck and that he did not survive his injuries.

Home Depot emailed this response to News4Jax the day after the incident: “Our most pressing concern right now is the recovery of our two associates, and our hearts are with them and their families. We don’t have any further information to share at this time.”

This story will be updated in the coming hours with new information.