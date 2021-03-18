Join the News4Jax team in supporting the fight against ALS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As our WJXT family continues to mourn beloved executive producer Sharon Siegel-Cohen, who lost a courageous battle last year with Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS, we keep her memory alive by participating in The Walk to Defeat ALS.

ALS, a disorder that affects the function of nerves and muscles, tends to strike people between the ages of 40 and 70. Sharon was 62 when her valiant struggle ended in 2020.

[ CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO SHARON’S SONGBIRDS ]

A Jacksonville native and a friend to hundreds, Sharon made a huge difference in countless lives, eventually becoming an advocate for a cure for the muscular disease.

[ WATCH: Sharon Siegel-Cohen: How one woman meant so much to so many ]

We would like to continue raising money in Sharon’s name, in hopes of finding a cure for ALS.

Approximately 5,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with ALS each year -- that’s more than 13 new cases a day. It’s estimated there are more than 20,000 Americans living with it at any given time.

We need your support to change the statistics. To bring help and hope to those living with the disease. The key to a cure begins with you.

If you would like to donate, you can do so HERE. Every amount -- no matter the size -- is a step toward our goal.

Please consider making a donation in memory of Sharon. With your help, we will be able to make a difference in the lives of people affected by this disease.

If you’d like to learn more information about this progressive disease, visit: http://www.alsa.org.