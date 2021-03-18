Man wanted in Georgia killing arrested in Palm Coast traffic stop

A traffic stop Wednesday night in Palm Coast led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man wanted in a homicide case out of Georgia, authorities said Thursday.

It happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday when a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a white Dodge Charger that was clocked at 63 miles per hour in a 50-mph zone on State Road 100, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

After picking up on the smell of marijuana coming from the car, deputies detained the driver and asked the passenger to get out of the car, deputies said. Deputies said things escalated when the passenger tried to make a run for it.

The passenger, identified as 21-year-old Shaquan Moore, tried multiple times to reach for his waistband, deputies said. It wasn’t until after he was repeatedly stunned that deputies were able to handcuff Moore and take him into custody.

A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered from Moore’s waistband, according to his arrest report, and Moore told deputies the gun was his uncle’s but he was planning to buy it.

A background check on the gun found it wasn’t reported stolen.

After running a background check on Moore, deputies found he had a warrant out for his arrest in Fulton County, Georgia, where he is wanted in a homicide case, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In a statement, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said this arrest serves as a reminder that there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop, saying things could have turned out much worse.

“This could have easily turned into a deadly encounter but our deputies reacted quickly, used their training to safely take this suspect into custody and, thankfully, God was watching over our deputies last night,” Staly said in part.

Moore was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on charges of resisting arrest with violence and possession of a concealed firearm. Moore remains in custody without bond on the homicide warrant.

A small amount of marijuana was recovered during a search of the vehicle.

The driver and his car were released after deputies issued him a warning for speeding and cannabis possession.