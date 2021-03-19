Clay County residents can apply for rent/utility assistance, starting Monday

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County residents who are at risk of becoming homeless or are behind on their electric, gas, water or internet services may apply for financial assistance, starting Monday.

The county has received nearly $7 million in federal government Cares Act money. Applicants must be Clay County residents and do have to be able to prove they have lost income or work as a result of COVID-19. Landlords are also able to apply for assistance.

Victoria Hapner, community and social services manager for Clay County, said it will take two to four weeks for the money to be distributed to individuals and said in most cases the money will be sent via check or electronic funds directly to the landlord or utility provider.

“Currently, we are covering up to three months of back rent and utilities -- so water, electric, internet services. There is no cap on what the monthly rent could be, so somebody that maybe pays $1,200 a month or somebody that pays $700 a month, they are going to equally get their three months’ worth of back rent,” explained Hapner.

The application process is only available online. Here is a link explaining who is eligible and what documents will be required to apply.

If you do not have internet access or a computer, the county has partnered with its libraries to offer Clay County residents access to computers, including scanners to help upload the required documents.

Monday’s application process will remain open for 30 days, after which, Hapner said, the process will close to allow them to assess the demand. Should money still be available after the first offering, then a second application process could be made available at a later date.