Neighbors relieved 5G pole removed from Downtown Jacksonville townhomes

Some residents of Jacksonville townhomes concerned over 5G tower

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A controversial 5G cellphone tower has been moved out of a Downtown Jacksonville neighborhood.

Some neighbors at the Parks at the Cathedral townhomes were displeased when the tower was installed just outside the building near one unit’s windows, blocking the view of downtown.

They say they’re relieved that the city listened to their concerns.

“The big concern for us was property values decreasing, said Yanella Parra.

Parra was one of several of her neighbors who asked the city to have the tower moved.

Some feared the radiofrequency waves from the 5G pole could be a health hazard.

After months of expressing their concerns, neighbors on Tuesday noticed the tower was gone.

“We didn’t really expect to take any action, I don’t think,” said Sachin Patel, a resident. “We felt like it would have fallen on deaf ears and we’re just excited that someone was out there listening.”

Parra hopes the cellphone company and the city will be more mindful about where they place the 5G towers in the future.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the tower would be relocated.