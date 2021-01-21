Some residents of Jacksonville townhomes concerned over 5G tower

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Neighbors tell News4Jax they’re upset about a 5G cellphone tower that’s being installed outside the Parks at the Cathedral townhomes in Downtown Jacksonville.

Some said they feel the tower could be a hazard to their health and that it could make their property value suffer.

“We walked out one day and there it was,” said Yanella Parra, a resident. “There was no notice to anyone.”

Parra said it was about two months ago when she walked outside and saw the tower being constructed. She and others noted that the pole is right in front of their bedroom windows, blocking their view.

“I think they could find a better place to put it,” Parra said. “Far away from people’s bedroom windows.”

The towers hold the network equipment for 5G internet access and emit radio frequency waves. Parra said that’s causing concern for she and her neighbors.

According to the American Cancer Society, there isn’t any strong evidence proving cellphone towers cause noticeable health effects. Experts say this does not mean that radiofrequency waves from cellphone towers have been proven to be safe and that more research is needed.

Neighbors said they’ve reached out to the city, asking to have the tower moved somewhere else. They said they hadn’t yet received a response.

“We are a group that wants to help maintain our property values and maintain our health,” said Sachim Patel, the board president of the homeowners association.

A request for comment from the city was not immediately returned Wednesday to News4Jax.