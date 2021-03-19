Vice President Harris brings ‘Help is Here’ COVID relief tour to Jacksonville on Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are touring the country to raise hopes about the $1.9 trillion relief package that passed Congress last week. On Monday, Harris will bring the administration’s “Help is Here” tour to Jacksonville, the White House confirmed on Friday.

The time and place of her visit have not been announced.

Biden, Harris and their top messengers are crisscrossing the nation to highlight the benefits of the plan, specifically focusing on aid for small businesses. The administration is promising that the spending will bring transformational change by halving child poverty, fueling record levels of hiring and pumping money to parents, schools and state and local governments.

Harris and husband Doug Emhoff reinforced the small business theme Tuesday with stops in Colorado. Biden will travel visit a small business in suburban Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Biden’s administration estimates that 400,000 small businesses have closed because of the pandemic and millions more are barely surviving. His aid package includes a $28 billion grant program to support restaurants and drinking establishments. There are also $15 billion in flexible grants that can be allocated.