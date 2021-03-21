St. Johns County crews rescue dog from drainage pipe

Crews worked for a couple of hours Saturday to rescue a dog stuck in a drainage pipe, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Fire Rescue and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday morning to the call for help.

The dog’s owner told first responders that the dog, who’s visually impaired and deaf, disappeared after he got out of his house by accident. The owner then called for help after locating the pet inside the drainage pipe.

Crews worked for about two hours to free the dog from the center of the pipe.

Fire Rescue said the dog was scared and tired, but he was not injured. Fire Rescue also said he was happy to be reunited with his family.