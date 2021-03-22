1 killed, 1 taken to hospital after crash on Town Center Parkway ramp to 295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All lanes of 295 at Beach Boulevard are closed while Florida Highway Patrol investigators are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on the Town Center Parkway ramp to 295.

Details as to how the crash occurred have not been released yet, but a spokesperson for Jacksonville Fire Rescue said one person died at the scene and another was taken to the hospital.

A News4Jax crew at the scene said it appeared the crash involved two vehicles.

The extra space between the closure and the crash site gives responders added safety to investigate what caused the crash.

If you travel this area, expect heavy delays in the area and watch Timesaver Traffic for live updates on traffic conditions before you head out the door.