How ribbiting! Florida treefrog named Betty is Cadbury’s newest ‘bunny’

Introducing the winner of the 2021 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts: Betty the Australian White’s Treefrog from Stuart, FL!

STUART, Fla. – The winner of the 2021 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts is really hopping into our hearts!

Betty the Australian White’s Treefrog from Stuart, Florida, is inheriting the bunny ears this year.

Thank you to all those who entered and voted during the 2021 Cadbury Tryouts! The new Bunny is 🥁... Betty! pic.twitter.com/KiReW54Ahm — Cadbury USA (@CadburyUSA) March 23, 2021

The folks at Cadbury said 2021 was a record year for the tryouts, with over 12,000 entries and nearly 30,000 votes nationwide, but Betty got a leg up on the competition and stole America’s heart in an un-frog-ettable way.

Betty is the first-ever amphibian and female winner. She is set to star in the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial this spring and will receive a $5,000 cash prize.

You can view Betty’s full submission video here.