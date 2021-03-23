While supplies last: Pop-up site on Jacksonville’s Eastside offers J&J vaccines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A one-day, mobile COVID-19 vaccination event is happening Tuesday at A. Philip Randolph Park at the intersection of First Street and A. Philip Randolph Boulevard.

The city of Jacksonville announced the site late morning, saying there are 250 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available without an appointment. It will be open until 6 p.m. or while supplies last. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single shot and does not require a second dose.

A pop-up vaccination clinic happening now at A. Phillip Randolph Park https://t.co/HLT4lgE84X — Kelly Wiley (@KellyWileyNews) March 23, 2021

Under current Florida guidelines, anyone age 50 or older, anyone with complicating conditions and caregivers of qualifying residents can get a shot at the site, along with other public sites at Regency Square, Gateway Mall, the Carver Center in Jacksonville Beach and the Oceanway Center on the Northside and dozens of area pharmacies.

Most public vaccination sites have been operating under capacity for the last few weeks.