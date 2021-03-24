Gun store owners prep for surge in demand in wake of mass shootings

Various rifles on display at a gun store in Virginia on January 16, 2020. (EVA HAMBACH/AFP/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gun shop owners are preparing for another surge in demand for weapons and ammunition following back-to-back mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado.

While we don’t know the full impact quite yet, firearms instructors told News4Jax they are booked solid.

And shop employees say the president’s calls for gun control are only adding to the rush to get armed as they are having a hard time keeping guns and ammunition on their shelves.

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour to take common-sense steps to save the lives in the future, and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” President Joe Biden said. “We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again.”

Historically, events like the two mass deadly mass shootings that rocked the country barely a week apart have ratcheted up the demand to get a gun.

Demand was already high amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the unrest following the death of George Floyd and the 2020 election.

“When they talk about more of the gun control, it actually causes more of a spike demand,” said Ron Edu, a firearms instructor and former law enforcement officer.

Edu, who owns Edu Defense Consulting, said he’s seen well over a 100% increase in the demand for local firearms training in Jacksonville. He said women and seniors have joined the demographic of Floridians who want to protect themselves and their families.

“It’s really everyone now, where it used to be the young male demographic that wants to be John Wick, but now it’s anybody and everybody who you wouldn’t expect,” Edu said. “People that weren’t so sure about firearms, they are coming in, asking questions and they are wanting to go out and train.”

Firearms and ammunition sales spiked following previous mass shootings, including Sandy Hook in 2013, Las Vegas in 2017, and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018. Edu said the price of ammunition has increased by 75% in stores. He offered this advice for anyone considering buying a firearm.

“Take your time. Don’t make the decision based on your emotions because you’re scared. Take your time with it. It’s not something you should rush into,” Edu said. “If you do want a firearm and want to go that route, get training, get something that will fit you, be comfortable, so you can be comfortable with it.”

Gun experts are also keeping a close eye specifically on the sales of AR-15 rifles. This kind of gun was used by the suspected shooter in Boulder, Colorado, and President Biden spoke about this assault-style weapon as well.

Gun experts said they expect sales to skyrocket among buyers who fear the rifles will one day be banned.