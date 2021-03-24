Jacksonville Beach city attorney arrested, accused of molesting minor

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach City Attorney Chris Ambrosio has been arrested and accused of lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor, court records show.

Ambrosio, 48, was arrested by the Atlantic Beach Police Department and booked into Duval County jail early Wednesday morning. He is not eligible for a bond. Court records show the alleged victim is between 12 and 16 years old.

The city administration and the Jacksonville Beach City Council sent out a statement saying they are aware of the arrest and saying the council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to talk about the arrest.

“While we cannot comment on the details of the case or investigation, we are working to ensure continuity of legal services for our city,” according to the statement.

Ambrosio was appointed a little over a year ago as City Attorney to all city departments, including Beaches Energy Services and the Jacksonville Beach Police Department and serves as general counsel to the City Council and boards.

Ad

Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman said the arrest was the first official notice of an investigation and Ambrosio has had no disciplinary actions on his record at the job.

A special council meeting will be held Thursday to look at case and discuss options, Hoffman said, that could include a vote to dismiss or put him on administrative leave.

This is a developing story.