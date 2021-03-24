Man charged with murder in shooting outside Jacksonville convenience store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been charged with second-degree murder following a deadly shooting outside a convenience store in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported on Feb. 7, just after 11 a.m. at the Primetime Food Store on Norfolk Boulevard. According to police, the victim had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital where he died.

A news release from the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday states that Carlos Wright, 47, got into an argument with the victim inside the store. Police said the argument escalated into a physical altercation in the parking lot.

The Sheriff’s Office said the argument led to the victim being shot. It said Wright was originally taken into custody following the shooting at a nearby residence and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was subsequently charged with second-degree murder.