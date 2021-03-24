New vaccine sites open at Southside church, Northwest Jacksonville center

Celebration Church on the Southside of Jacksonville is a new vaccine site.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two new coronavirus vaccine sites opened in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the sites are located at The Legends Center in Northwest Jacksonville and at Celebration Church on the Southside.

The site at the Legends Center will be open seven days a week while the church site is only closed on Sunday.

Both will offer up to 200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine each day.

The Legends Center site, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will also offer COVID-19 testing.