Man arrested in 2020 hit-and-run that killed Jacksonville pastor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man turned himself in last week in the 2020 hit-and-run death of a local pastor, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records.

William Hodge, 26, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Lindsay Brown, a pastor at New Life Evangelistic Center, was struck and killed by a vehicle about 7 a.m. Sept. 16 on Crystal Springs Road near Hammond Boulevard. Police said the vehicle didn’t stop.

Brown had been with New Life Evangelistic Center for 13 years, but he overall had a ministry background that spanned three decades. Brown had a hand in all aspects of the church, serving in the youth ministry, marriage ministry, administration and finance department.

