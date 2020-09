Published: September 16, 2020, 9:10 am Updated: September 16, 2020, 9:42 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was killed Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Jacksonville’s Westside, police said.

The crash was reported on Crystal Springs Road, west of Hammond Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was immediately available.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the area and this article will be updated after police provide more information.