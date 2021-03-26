Clay County historic church destroyed in fire

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A historic black church in Orange Park is destroyed after a fire late Thursday night.

Responders said no one was injured in the fire at St. Simons Baptist Church.

The Orange Park Fire Department arrived on scene a little after 11pm Friday night. Crews said they could see flames coming from the church.

Clay Fire Rescue shared photos of the scene, showing firefighters.

The town of Orange Park says the building was empty and had not been in use since the beginning of the pandemic. The building had been undergoing renovations to add a fellowship hall.

William Henry Randall is the retired pastor of the church. He was arrested in 2018 and charged with sexual battery on a child. Randall is well known in the Christian and political circles after running against Corrine Brown and working to revitalize the area. The arrest warrant for Randall shows a victim, between 12-18, came forward in 2015 saying Randall has been molesting and raping her since she began attending the church in 2007. Randall plead guilty earlier this month. According to court records, he is expected to be sentenced on April 14th.

Ad

The fire marshal is investigating to see if the cause of the fire was suspicious.