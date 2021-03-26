State clarifies: Pfizer vaccine will be available for 16, 17-year-olds in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the eligibility requirement for a COVID-19 vaccination in Florida will soon drop to age 18 and older, the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Friday offered a clarification.

Beginning April 5, all individuals age 18 and older will be eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine. However, people ages 16 and older will also be eligible, but only for the Pfizer vaccine.

A statement reads in part:

“At this time, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently authorized for individuals under the age of 18. The state is continuing to follow all FDA issued Emergency Use Authorizations guidance when administering the COVID-19 vaccine. In accordance with this guidance, individuals 16 and older will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. These individuals will also be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine on April 5. The state will continue to release additional details on how individuals 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, as they become available.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that Florida residents 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

“We’ve now vaccinated over 70% of the roughly 4.4 million seniors living in the state,” DeSantis said in a video posted to Twitter. “We’ve also made great progress on those aged 60 to 64, and on those age 50 and older, and we’re ready to take this step.”

For now, Florida residents 50 and older, as well as other select groups, are eligible for the shot.