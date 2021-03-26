How to apply for Jacksonville’s emergency rental and utility assistance program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will distribute nearly $29 million of federal funds to assist Duval County residents who have been unable to pay their rent or utilities due to a loss of income related to COVID-19.

Applications will be accepted starting Monday, March 29 at 8 a.m. The application deadline is Friday, April 9 at 6 p.m.

The funds will be available to citizens to cover up to 12 months of rent and utility payments with the option for an additional three months if determined necessary to ensure housing stability. Partnering agencies JEA and the United Way of Northeast Florida will administer the program, with JEA managing $5 million and United Way distributing $23.8 million.

Federal guidelines require qualifying individuals and families to have an income that falls below 80% of the area median income. The requirements are as follows:

Household size -- Total Income

One person -- $42,000

Two people -- $48,000

Three people -- $54,000

Four people -- $60,000

Five people -- $64,800

Six people -- $69,600

Seven people -- $74,400

Eight people -- $79,200

In addition to the income prerequisite, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Reside in Duval County.

Provide proof of hardship due to COVID-19, including verification of unemployment benefits, a reduction in income or other financial issue that threatened the household’s ability to pay rent when due.

Provide a documented risk of housing instability or homelessness.

Be unable to access other payment assistance for the same costs (ex: If rent assistance was received from another program for March – May, this program may not be used to pay for rent during that timeframe; however, it could cover other months).

Priority must be provided to households that have incomes at or below 50% AMI or have one or more members who have been unemployed for at least 90 days. Payments will be made directly to the utility company or landlord.

Residents can apply online or in-person by appointment only beginning Monday, March 29 at 8 a.m. The fastest and easiest way for tenants and landlords to apply is online.

The online application is available by visiting https://www.coj.net/erap

Paper applications will be available for pick up and drop off at the sites below. Limited in-person assistance is by appointment only.

Drop Off Only Sites:

Catholic Charities – Jacksonville

40 East Adams Street, Suite 310 – 32202

Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry

850 6th Avenue South, Suite 400 – 32250

City of Jacksonville Housing and Community Development Division

214 North Hogan Street, 7th Floor – 32202

Pick Up, Drop Off, and In-Person Application Assistance Sites:

Jewish Family & Community Services

6261 DuPont Station Court – 32217

Wealth Watchers

5310 Lenox Avenue, Unit 4 – 32205

Downtown Ecumenical Services Council

215 North Ocean Street – 32202

For additional information, see the city’s FAQs (click here) or call 904-630-2489 (CITY).