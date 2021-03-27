Turtle time: Flagler County welcomes ‘Journey’ to Government Services Building

'Journey' will be unveiled Monday at the Flagler County Government Services Building.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials are looking forward to welcoming a resident turtle named Journey to the Government Services building at 4 p.m. Monday during an unveiling ceremony planned by the Palm Coast Arts Foundation.

“It’s quite an honor that our building has been selected for the first indoor turtle,” said Board of County Commissioners Chair Donald O’Brien. “These artist-created turtles are amazing, so we are all really looking forward to this.”

Journey is the 12th public art turtle to be unveiled on the Turtle Trail, www.palmcoastartsfoundation.com/the-turtle-trail. The sculpture -- created by local artist AJ Barr -- commemorates the group of 26 (25 men and one woman) artists known as the Florida Highwaymen.

Ad

“Without formal art schooling, these now iconic mid-20th century African American painters sold paintings traversing the Florida highways. They left a legacy of hard work and perseverance,” a Palm Coast Arts Foundation news release states.

Journey is sponsored by Awilda Hamilton, Hayes Jackson, Sam Brunetti, and Barr, according to the release.

Barr has associations with both the Palm Coast Arts Foundation and the Flagler County Art League. She is described as an artist, educator and former corporate professional in technology-based systems.