25-44 age group makes up 39% of new COVID-19 cases in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Twenty percent of COVID-19 cases in Duval County are in the 25 to 34 age group, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Dr. Sunil Joshi, president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation, said the numbers are high because this age group hasn’t been vaccinated yet and it’s usually the age group to not take as serious of precautions as older people. He’s hoping that after more people are vaccinated in the following weeks, these numbers will fall.

According to state Department of Health data, the 25 to 44 age range makes up 36% of all Duval County cases.

Joshi said this correlates with the number of people age 50 and older being vaccinated.

“Some of the more at-risk people have been vaccinated, and they’re also taking a lot of precautions,” he said.

In Duval County, data shows, 39% of new cases are in the 25 to 44 age range.

Though most of the hospitalizations in Duval County are lower for the younger age groups, the data still shows 117 people have been hospitalized in the 25 to 34 age group and 145 people have been hospitalized in the 35 to 44 age group.

In the 25 to 44 age range, 29 people have died in Duval County, according to FDOH.

“Just because vaccinations are getting out there and the numbers are low doesn’t mean you won’t get it or end up in the hospital,” Joshi said.

Joshi said the only way to make these numbers go down is to keep vaccinating people and to keep social distancing.

Starting Monday, Floridians age 40 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.