Crews battling Glynn County brush fire

The fire was reported near Golden Isles Parkway and Highway 99.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Crews are battling a 30- to 35-acre brush fire in Glynn County, the Georgia Forestry Commission said Sunday.

The fire was reported near Golden Isles Parkway and Highway 99.

As of late Sunday afternoon, according to a Georgia Forestry Commission public information officer, three tractors were on scene and they hoped to have the fire contained soon. Glynn County Fire Rescue also said multiple units were working to extinguish the blaze.

The public information officer said the cause was not yet known.