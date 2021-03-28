Pop-up vaccination sites pop up around Jacksonville

People line up Sunday at a pop-up vaccination site at Bruce Park.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several pop-up vaccination sites gave shots to people in Jacksonville on Sunday.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management hosted a one-day COVID-19 vaccination event Sunday at Bruce Park at 6549 Arlington Road, the city of Jacksonville said.

The city said the site would offer 250 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine without appointments to people age 50 and older, individuals deemed medically vulnerable, health care workers, and K-12 school employees.

The site was scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last. On Sunday morning, dozens of people were already lined up at the park.

RIGHT NOW — dozens are lined up at @FLSERT pop up clinic at Bruce Park in Arlington waiting for the Johnson and Johnson shot.

🔺250 doses of J&J

🔺Don’t need appointment

🔺Age 50 & up

🔺Open until 7pm@wjxt4 @CityofJax pic.twitter.com/95WjD4uVHh — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) March 28, 2021

Also on Sunday, Agape Family Health continued its Wellness on Wheels COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Outreach Tour in partnership with JTA.

Agape Family Health said there would be a mobile vaccination clinic at First Timothy Baptist Church at 12103 Biscayne Blvd. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday for all eligible adults -- no registration necessary.

Today, Agape Family Health continues its Wellness on Wheels COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Outreach Tour in partnership with @JTAFLA



📍First Timothy Baptist Church, 12103 Biscayne Blvd.

🕐1pm - 5pm.

🔴All eligible adults 🔴

NO REGISTRATION NECESSARY pic.twitter.com/mmZ0lpUXlH — Agape Family Health (@AgapehealthJax) March 28, 2021

In addition, Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran Church at 7850 Southside Boulevard hosted a pop-up vaccination clinic from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. News4Jax learned there were 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single shot and does not require a second dose.