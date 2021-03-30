2 injured in crash involving patrol car, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were injured in a crash Monday afternoon involving a patrol car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 295, south of Commonwealth Avenue.

According to an FHP news release, the driver of an SUV was attempted to merge into the outside travel lane from the outside emergency lane when the front of a sedan traveling in the outside lane struck the rear of the SUV.

After the collision, troopers said, the sedan overturned and the driver of the SUV drove to a stop in the outside emergency lane.

According to the Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old Jacksonville man, and the driver of the sedan, a 39-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol said the passenger in the sedan, a 3-year-old Jacksonville girl, was not hurt.

The news release did not specify which vehicle was the patrol car.