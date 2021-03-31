Agape, Sulzbacher among 6 North Florida groups receiving $21M to expand vaccine access

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Six community health centers in North Florida, including two in Jacksonville, will receive a total of more than $21.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to expand their COVID-19 vaccination and treatment operations, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson and others lawmakers Wednesday.

The funds are part of the American Rescue Plan’s $6 billion investment to expand vaccine access in underserved communities.

Agape Community Health Center (Jacksonville): $2.5 million

I.M. Sulzbacher Center for the Homeless Inc. (Jacksonville): $2.9 million

Aza Health, also known as Rural Heath Care Inc. (Palatka): $8.5 million

The funding will help to expand the health centers’ operational capacity, including adding mobile units.

“The pandemic has hit Floridians hard, and this crucial funding to our local health centers will help families across Florida’s fifth district,” Lawson said in a news release. “The centers can use the funding to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and treatment for vulnerable populations, as well as deliver preventive and primary health care services to people at higher risk for COVID-19. More help is on the way as we work to get more shots in arms and save more lives.”

The American Rescue Plan supports 47 health centers in Florida, totaling more than $368.1 million.