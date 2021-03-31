Clay County Fair returns with safety protocols in place

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The 35th annual Clay County Fair kicks off on Thursday. The fair will open at full capacity with added safety measures in place.

“Our theme is ‘What a Ride.’ 35 years and it has been a ride so that theme fits perfectly,” said Tasha Hyder, General Manager.

The fair was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

“I can’t wait for these gates to open,” said Hyder. “It’s been such a hurdle to get the gates open and we are so excited to be back.”

Hyder told News4Jax the hurdles varied.

“Our entertainers, some of them have canceled so we’ve had to work hard to replace them pretty quickly,” explained Hyder. “Some of our suppliers, they don’t have the inventory to bring out to us that we’re used to having. We’re short employees, our food vendors are short, our ride company is short but right now we’re feeling pretty good.”

When the gates open, the fair will have the same look and feel as previous years.

“Everything that you’re used to seeing at the Clay County Fair is going to be here,” said Hyder.

Organizers said they are expecting a good turnout this year. So far, three concerts are already sold out. There will be several safety measures in place including more sanitization and hand washing stations, additional signage, and increased cleaning.

Masks are strongly encouraged but not required.