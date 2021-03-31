Council meets to discuss whether to terminate Jax Beach city attorney accused of sex crime

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach City Council is holding a special meeting Wednesday evening to discuss whether to terminate the city attorney who was recently accused of a sex crime.

Christopher Ambrosio, 48, was arrested by the Atlantic Beach Police Department on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor. He was booked into the Duval County jail last Wednesday morning.

According to the meeting’s agenda, council has requested to discuss taking three actions:

Adopt or deny a resolution to terminate Ambrosio Approve or disapprove termination of Ambrosio’s additional pay, effective April 1, 2021 Approve or disapprove termination of Ambrosio’s health, dental, vision and life insurance benefits effective June 1, 2021

The meeting began at 5 p.m. This article will be updated.

The meeting follows another special meeting on March 25, where it was decided that Ambrosio would be on paid administrative leave. City staff members were directed to prepare a resolution for termination of the attorney’s employment agreement.

