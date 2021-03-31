Florida’s oldest historically black college unveils newest campus renovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Edward Waters College is unveiling a new academic space on its campus Wednesday. The new space is one of several improvements the college has made recently.

Earlier this year, the college’s football team, The EWC Tigers, debuted its new stadium. It’s a $4.3 million facility that includes new turf, lights, seats, and a video board.

The school also recently renovated its largest student residence building with new a computer lab, lounge, and several study areas

Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis allocated $3.5 million to the college. School leaders called it a ‘transformative investment’ in the state’s oldest historically black college.

EWC was founded in 1866, more than 150 years ago. Ever since it has been educating and inspiring students in Northwest Jacksonville, but the college is working to make a new future.

College leadership is in the process of launching its first graduate program to become a university.

A ribbon cutting for the new space starts at 11. It is not open to the public but will be live-streamed on the school’s social media pages.