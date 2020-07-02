DeSantis’ budget routes millions more in funding to Edward Waters College

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that’s he’s allocating millions of state dollars to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

In Jacksonville, the governor’s budget includes $6.4 million for Edward Waters College -- an increase of $3.5 million.

“This is truly transformative,” said Zachary Faison, EWC president. “This will enable literally thousands and thousands of our students to remain in their institutions.”

On Edward Waters College’s website, a statement reads that the college will “utilize of the additional support towards bringing new academic programs to the institution such as computer and information science, forensic science, social work, and the advent of the of the college’s first graduate degree program.”

When the college’s first graduate program launches, EWC can change it’s name, from Edward Waters College to Edward Waters University.

The budget also allocates about $17 million in funding for Bethune-Cookman University -- an increase of $13 million. Florida Memorial University in Miami will receive $7 million -- an increase of $3.5 million.