Here are the dates for the ‘Wellness on Wheels’ stops in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The JTA and Agape Family Health in Jacksonville has partnered to create the Wellness on Wheels campaign, which provides mobile COVID-19 vaccinations.

The JTA has released a schedule for vaccination stops that covers the next couple of weeks. Here is the schedule as of Tuesday:

Tuesday, March 30

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Inspire to Rise at 5927 Old Timuquana Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32210

Wednesday, March 31

11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. - ILA Longshoreman 2040 at E. 21st St., Jacksonville, FL 32206

Thursday, April 1

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Ruth Upson Elementary at 1090 Dancy St., Jacksonville, FL 32205

Friday, April 2

1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Greater Macedonia Baptist Church at 1880 Edgewood Ave. W., Jacksonville, FL 32208

Saturday, April 3

9 a.m. to Noon - Mt. Calvary at 2360 Kings Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32209

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - The Citadel Church at 1057 Arlington Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211

Sunday, April 4

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - St. Stephen AME Church at 913 W. 5th St., Jacksonville, FL 32209

Saturday, April 10

8 a.m. to Noon Shiloh (Downtown) at 1118 W. Beaver St., Jacksonville, FL 32204

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Shiloh (Clay County) at 939 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32065

Thursday, April 15

2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Waymand Academy of the Arts at 1176 Labelle St., Jacksonville, FL 32205

Friday, April 16

8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (SECOND DOSES ONLY) - Centennial Towers at 230 E. 1st St., Jacksonville, FL 32206

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (SECOND DOSES ONLY) - Hogan Creek Towers at1320 Broad St., Jacksonville, FL 32202

It’s important to note that at an unrelated popup vaccine event Tuesday, 250 allotted doses of the Johnson & Johnson shot were administered in just two hours.

Agape Family Health is also offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible people on the campus of Edward Waters College. Vaccinations are available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To register for vaccination, click here. (Registration does not include appointment time, which will be determined upon arrival)