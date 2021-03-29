One-day vaccination event to take place at Jacksonville library

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced there will be another one-day COVID-19 vaccination event in Jacksonville, the city said.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Dallas Graham Library at 2304 Myrtle Ave. N.

The pop-up clinic will offer 250 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine without appointments

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single shot and does not require a second dose.