Pop-up vaccine sites open in Arlington, Longbranch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two new pop-up vaccine sites opened in two Jacksonville neighborhoods Wednesday.

The sites — at University Park Library in Arlington and Kooker Park in the Longbranch neighborhood — are offering one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Both sites have 400 doses for eligible Florida residents and no appointments needed.

The @FLSERT are hosting two different one-day Johnson & Johnson vaccine events today, Wednesday March 31st:



🔸University Park Library 3435 University Blvd. N.

🔸Kooker Park 1400 East 20th Street



Both sites have 400 doses for eligible FL residents. No appointments needed. pic.twitter.com/GSdXkkJ4Mv — City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) March 31, 2021

A long line formed at the University Park location Wednesday morning of those 40 and older, along with select groups, who want to get the vaccine.

Lutheran Social Services of Jacksonville also announced it is hosting a vaccination pop-up.

The site at 4615 Philips Highway is hosting a federally supported state-run mobile vaccination unit today until supplies run out, but no later than 7 p.m. The site is also offering the Johnson & Johnson shot and no appointment is required.

News4Jax was told similar pop-up clinics offering the J&J vaccine will be held in Jacksonville on Thursday:

Destination Church, 88 Arlington Road N. - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Brentwood Library, 3725 Pearl St. - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



