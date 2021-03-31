St. Johns County now preregistering those 16 and older for Pfizer vaccine

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – With the age of eligibility dropping to 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine in Florida starting Monday, St. Johns County has started preregistering those who want the shot.

People who preregister at sjcvaccineappointment.sjcfl.us will get an automated phone call from 904-295-3711 when COVID-19 vaccination appointments become available. The appointment preregistration system will remain open until 6,000 preregistrations are received, the county said.

Vaccination appointments will take place at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center at 1300 Duval Street in St. Augustine.

Those who preregister will have the chance to:

Accept the assigned appointment.

Decline the assigned appointment.

Request removal from the registry.

Ask for a phone call from a vaccine call center operator.

More preregistrations will open up once new vaccines are received, the county said.

Appointment holders will be required to provide identification and proof of Florida residency.

The St. Johns County preregistration system is only for individuals who are receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

People with questions can call the COVID-19 hotline at 904-295-3711 for additional information, or to request assistance with preregistration.

Beginning April 5, all individuals age 18 and older will be eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine. However, people ages 16 and older will also be eligible, but only for the Pfizer vaccine.

The county recommends knowing the current health and safety recommendations from the CDC before getting the vaccine.