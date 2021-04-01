District: Substitute teacher charged with child abuse after ‘altercation’ with student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A substitute teacher at Landmark Middle School was arrested Wednesday on a charge of child abuse, according to Duval County Public Schools.

The school district has not confirmed the name of the substitute but did send News4Jax the message that the principal of Landmark Middle sent to families about the arrest.

In the message, the principal said the substitute “allegedly engaged in an altercation with a student,” and there was enough evidence for school police to arrest the substitute on a charge of child abuse.

News4Jax spoke with the mother of the student on Wednesday evening. She was upset about the incident, which she said happened in an eighth-grade classroom, but was grateful the substitute was arrested. She also said she was told by police the altercation was captured on surveillance.

Fellow parents were unsettled by the situation.

“There is never a reason you should put your hand on a child,” said parent Krysta Ellison.

According to the message from the principal, the substitute will not be allowed to teach again at any Duval County public school.

“While I remind you that one is innocent until proven guilty, I want to let you know that we have very high standards for our conduct as educators, and we will take appropriate action when necessary, as it was today. This substitute will not be allowed to teach again in our school or any of our Duval County Public Schools,” the message reads.

The principal encouraged parents to reach out if they have concerns.