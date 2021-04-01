JSO arrests officer accused of hitting handcuffed man who spit on him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of an officer who’s accused of repeatedly striking a handcuffed man who spit in his face over the weekend.

Officer Alexander G. Grant, a five-year veteran, is charged with battery, a first-degree misdemeanor, Undersheriff Pat Ivey said at a news conference held at the Police Memorial Building downtown.

The officer’s employment status wasn’t immediately clear at the time of the briefing.

The charge stems from an incident March 27 at BestBet Jacksonville, a poker room on Monument Road. Ivey said Grant was working off-duty at the business when he was notified of a patron who was causing a disturbance in the parking lot and threatening to “shoot up” the business.

Ivey said the man, whose name was withheld due to Marsy’s Law, was detained on a charge of making threats, placed in handcuffs and put in the back of a patrol car. The undersheriff said things escalated when the man spit in Grant’s face and, in retaliation, Grant struck the man multiple times.

Footage of the incident was captured on body camera. The undersheriff said the man can be heard spitting in the video, which shows Grant wiping spit off his face.

Ivey said while police can use force to detain and arrest people, the use of force must be appropriate and in line with agency protocol. He said even though the man spit on the officer, that doesn’t excuse striking someone who’s handcuffed.

“So, that individual’s been charged with a battery charge also, but that does not allow a policeman, when an individual is handcuffed and already secured to the back of a police car, to then strike him,” Ivey said. “Definitely unacceptable.”

Another officer working off-duty with Grant witnessed what happened and told a sergeant, who notified the Sheriff’s Office’s Integrity Unit, which investigates misconduct. The Integrity Unit met with the State Attorney’s Office to discuss the incident, which resulted in Grant’s arrest Thursday.

The man, who’s charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, suffered a minor abrasion on his face, Ivey said.

He said the officer’s arrest is an example of the accountability process under Sheriff Mike Williams’ leadership.

“We have a track record going back under Sheriff Mike Williams’ administration,” Ivey said. “In that, all officers know of the accountability and that they’re supposed to report misconduct.”