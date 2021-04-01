Looking for love? Ferris wheel speed dating event comes to Clay County Fair

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Tired of swiping? Ferris wheel speed dating is creating buzz at the Clay County Fair.

Dubbed “a modern way to meet singles,” this event will take you to new heights when looking for love.

Singles will take a seat on April 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., and take a ride with different attendees until everyone has met.

After the ride, singles will receive a “scorecard” to fill out on whether they would like to see that person again in the future. The rides continue until everyone has met. If two people match, the singles will be emailed about the connection.

It’s up to them to decide what to do from there.

Ferris Wheel Speed Dating is presented by Folio Weekly 2.0 and costs $10 per person, which includes admission to the fair and the Ferris wheel ride.

Ad

Click here to fill out the speed dating form. Who knows, it could be love at first ride!