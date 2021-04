Police are investigating a death at an apartment complex in the Biltmore neighborhood.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the death was reported on Shenandoah Avenue, west of Edgewood Avenue North.

News4Jax has a crew at the apartment complex, and we can see multiple crime scene units investigating at the scene.

Police are expected to provide more information at a 10:30 a.m. briefing and we will update this article as we learn more.