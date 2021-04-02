Clay School Board votes in favor of contracting company for athletic fields

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County School Board on Thursday night voted in favor of contracting a company to maintain its athletic fields.

Originally, the School Board had one company that was doing the work without a contract, but due to COVID, there were some changes in cost.

Some parents and people involved in school sports have been worried sports fields could become unusable if the School Board didn’t take action. It’s been debating whether to allow two private companies to continue servicing sports fields.

Three companies put in bids during the meeting and two were accepted: Agrow Pro and St. Johns Turf Care. There was no discussion further.

During Thursday night’s meeting, one board member recused herself because her brother owns one of the companies in question.