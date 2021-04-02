photo
Local News

Hunting for an idea? Here’s a list of Easter activities in the Jacksonville area

Here are some eggs-cellent ways to spend Easter

Carianne Luter
, Social Media Producer

WELLINGTON, FL - APRIL 20: A general view of atmosphere of Easter Egg Hunt at USPA Maserati U.S. Open Polo Championship at International Polo Club Palm Beach on April 20, 2014 in Wellington, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Maserati) (2014 Getty Images)

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, and we have some fun events you and your family can participate in this year.

Below you will find Easter egg hunts, Easter bunny photos, Sunday services and more.

We have broken down the activities by county to ensure we have something for everyone in our viewing area.

[RELATED | How to safely celebrate Easter with your family]

Alachua County

  • Kanapaha Presbyterian Church - Son-rise Service on Easter Morning at 7 AM at the Kanapaha Presbyterian Cemetery. Easter Regular Worship will be at 10 AM in the Church Sanctuary. we will continue to record our services and post them to YouTube until further notice. (We are not serving breakfast on Easter morning due to COVID restrictions.}
  • Trinity United Methodist Church of Gainesville, Fl - Church service followed by an Easter egg hunt. Location: 4000 NW 53rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32653. Phone: (352) 376-6615. Sunrise Worship: April 4 at 7:00 am in the Memorial Garden. Modern Worship: April 4 at 9:30 am in the Worship Center. Traditional Worship: April 4 at 11:00 am in the Worship Center (Followed by Family Easter Celebration with Egg Hunt by the Chapel).

Clay County

Duval County

Flagler County

  • Beachside Baptist Church Egg Hunt - This event features a Church service followed by an Easter egg hunt. The event is free and will be held at Beachside Baptist Church. Location: 629 S Pine Street, New Smyrna Beach. Click here for more information.

Marion County

  • Community Wide Easter Egg Hunt - Annual community-wide Easter egg hunt will be meet on the corner of 40 and 41 in Dunnellon from 4-6pm. This is a free event with food, games and over 12,000 Easter eggs!

Nassau County

St. Johns County

For more events, click here.

Don’t see your event listed? Email WebTeam@wjxt.com to get your event added to this article.

