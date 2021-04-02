Hunting for an idea? Here’s a list of Easter activities in the Jacksonville area

WELLINGTON, FL - APRIL 20: A general view of atmosphere of Easter Egg Hunt at USPA Maserati U.S. Open Polo Championship at International Polo Club Palm Beach on April 20, 2014 in Wellington, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Maserati)

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, and we have some fun events you and your family can participate in this year.

Below you will find Easter egg hunts, Easter bunny photos, Sunday services and more.

We have broken down the activities by county to ensure we have something for everyone in our viewing area.

Alachua County

Kanapaha Presbyterian Church - Son-rise Service on Easter Morning at 7 AM at the Kanapaha Presbyterian Cemetery. Easter Regular Worship will be at 10 AM in the Church Sanctuary. we will continue to record our services and post them to YouTube until further notice. (We are not serving breakfast on Easter morning due to COVID restrictions.} - Son-rise Service on Easter Morning at 7 AM at the Kanapaha Presbyterian Cemetery. Easter Regular Worship will be at 10 AM in the Church Sanctuary. we will continue to record our services and post them to YouTube until further notice. (We are not serving breakfast on Easter morning due to COVID restrictions.}

Sunrise Worship : April 4 at 7:00 am in the Memorial Garden. Modern Worship: April 4 at 9:30 am in the Worship Center. Traditional Worship: April 4 at 11:00 am in the Worship Center (Followed by Family Easter Celebration with Egg Hunt by the Chapel). Trinity United Methodist Church of Gainesville, Fl - Church service followed by an Easter egg hunt. Location: 4000 NW 53rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32653. Phone: (352) 376-6615.: April 4 at 7:00 am in the Memorial Garden.April 4 at 9:30 am in the Worship Center.April 4 at 11:00 am in the Worship Center (Followed by Family Easter Celebration with Egg Hunt by the Chapel).

Clay County

Easter Bunny Photo Experience at Orange Park Mall - Children can visit with the Easter Bunny and parents are welcome to purchase professional photos. Complete schedule of the Easter Bunny Photo Experience is available online. Held in JC Penney Court every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. (March 20 - April 5)

Hibernia Baptist Church Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt - The hunt will take place after the Good Friday service which begins at 6:30pm. Free, but please register in advance so they know how many to plan for. - The hunt will take place after the Good Friday service which begins at 6:30pm. Free, but please register in advance so they know how many to plan for. Click here to register

Duval County

Flagler County

Beachside Baptist Church Egg Hunt - This event features a Church service followed by an Easter egg hunt. The event is free and will be held at Beachside Baptist Church. Location: 629 S Pine Street, New Smyrna Beach. - This event features a Church service followed by an Easter egg hunt. The event is free and will be held at Beachside Baptist Church. Location: 629 S Pine Street, New Smyrna Beach. Click here for more information.

Marion County

Community Wide Easter Egg Hunt - Annual community-wide Easter egg hunt will be meet on the corner of 40 and 41 in Dunnellon from 4-6pm. This is a free event with food, games and over 12,000 Easter eggs!

Nassau County

Easter Sunday Service - Celebrate the Resurrection at First Baptist Hilliard. There will be a children’s egg hunt, snacks & crafts at 10 a.m. and a celebration service at 11 a.m. - Celebrate the Resurrection at First Baptist Hilliard. There will be a children’s egg hunt, snacks & crafts at 10 a.m. and a celebration service at 11 a.m. Click here for more information.

Easter Egg-stravaganza Easter Bunny Breakfast - Conner’s A-Maize-Ing Acres - Load up the family and enjoy breakfast with the Easter Bunny in the fresh air and sunshine at the farm on Saturday, April 3, from 9 a.m. After breakfast, enjoy the farm and the Easter Egg-stravaganza Scavenger Hunt. - Load up the family and enjoy breakfast with the Easter Bunny in the fresh air and sunshine at the farm on Saturday, April 3, from 9 a.m. After breakfast, enjoy the farm and the Easter Egg-stravaganza Scavenger Hunt. Click here for more information.

St. Johns County

