Hunting for an idea? Here’s a list of Easter activities in the Jacksonville area

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, and we have some fun events you and your family can participate in this year.
Below you will find Easter egg hunts, Easter bunny photos, Sunday services and more.
We have broken down the activities by county to ensure we have something for everyone in our viewing area.
[RELATED | How to safely celebrate Easter with your family]
Alachua County
- Kanapaha Presbyterian Church - Son-rise Service on Easter Morning at 7 AM at the Kanapaha Presbyterian Cemetery. Easter Regular Worship will be at 10 AM in the Church Sanctuary. we will continue to record our services and post them to YouTube until further notice. (We are not serving breakfast on Easter morning due to COVID restrictions.}
- Trinity United Methodist Church of Gainesville, Fl - Church service followed by an Easter egg hunt. Location: 4000 NW 53rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32653. Phone: (352) 376-6615. Sunrise Worship: April 4 at 7:00 am in the Memorial Garden. Modern Worship: April 4 at 9:30 am in the Worship Center. Traditional Worship: April 4 at 11:00 am in the Worship Center (Followed by Family Easter Celebration with Egg Hunt by the Chapel).
Clay County
- Easter Bunny Photo Experience at Orange Park Mall - Children can visit with the Easter Bunny and parents are welcome to purchase professional photos. Complete schedule of the Easter Bunny Photo Experience is available online. Held in JC Penney Court every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. (March 20 - April 5)
- Hibernia Baptist Church Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt - The hunt will take place after the Good Friday service which begins at 6:30pm. Free, but please register in advance so they know how many to plan for. Click here to register.
Duval County
- Adult Easter Egg Hunt - This is a free adult Easter egg hunt. BYOB (Bring your own basket). There will be prizes and other treats. Location: Broken Spoke - 1529 University Blvd N
- Chets Creek Church Hodges Campus - This Easter egg hunt will be held at 4420 Hodges Boulevard on Saturday, April 3, from 10 am to 12 pm. Register here.
- Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens ‘Brunch with the Bunny’ for Members Only - This event is SOLD OUT. This event will take place Saturday, April 3 on Shaba Terrace above Main Camp. Two seatings are available at 9 am & 10 am.
- Easter Worship - Celebrate Easter together with an in-person, outdoor, socially distanced service. Location: Alexandria Oaks Park in San Marco.
- Easter Egg Hunt & Breakfast - “Join us for our annual Easter Breakfast and Egg Hunt - now with two hunts to choose from and double the fun!” Location: Jacksonville Golf & Country Club - Saturday, April 3, 6 – 8 a.m. RSVP here
- Family Easter Treats - Celebrate Easter Saturday with your loved ones making delicious brunch favorites! Mimosas, sparkling cider, and coffee will be served during the cooking experience. Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Click here for more information.
- It’s Bunny Photo Time! - Take your photo with the Easter Bunny at The Avenues Mall. The Bunny is available for socially-distant visits Monday through Saturday, 12pm-7pm and Sundays from 12pm-6pm. Click here and read before you go.
Flagler County
- Beachside Baptist Church Egg Hunt - This event features a Church service followed by an Easter egg hunt. The event is free and will be held at Beachside Baptist Church. Location: 629 S Pine Street, New Smyrna Beach. Click here for more information.
Marion County
- Community Wide Easter Egg Hunt - Annual community-wide Easter egg hunt will be meet on the corner of 40 and 41 in Dunnellon from 4-6pm. This is a free event with food, games and over 12,000 Easter eggs!
Nassau County
- Easter Sunday Service - Celebrate the Resurrection at First Baptist Hilliard. There will be a children’s egg hunt, snacks & crafts at 10 a.m. and a celebration service at 11 a.m. Click here for more information.
- Easter Egg-stravaganza Easter Bunny Breakfast - Conner’s A-Maize-Ing Acres - Load up the family and enjoy breakfast with the Easter Bunny in the fresh air and sunshine at the farm on Saturday, April 3, from 9 a.m. After breakfast, enjoy the farm and the Easter Egg-stravaganza Scavenger Hunt. Click here for more information.
St. Johns County
- Memorial Presbyterian Church Easter Egg Hunt - Easter egg hunts for children. Fellowship Hall, Memorial Presbyterian Church. Location: 32 Sevilla Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084.
- Easter Egg Hunts 2021- Multiple free Easter egg hunts are happening in St. Augustine. Here are 10 options for family fun Easter events!
For more events, click here.
Don’t see your event listed? Email WebTeam@wjxt.com to get your event added to this article.