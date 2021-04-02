Repeat offender: Restaurant shut down twice in 3 months for rodent droppings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville pizzeria, Bassil’s Pizza and Subs, is open again after its second emergency shutdown in three months time.

Both times the Department of Business and Professional regulations found rodent activity in the restaurant.

In January, Bassil’s was shut down when 102 rodent droppings were found in the kitchen, but it was allowed to reopen the next day.

Fast forward to now, Bassil’s was shut down March 22 for similar violations during a routine inspection.

This time 34 rodent droppings under the front counter area. It was cleaned on-site. 14 other intermediate and basic-level violations were also cited.

When the inspector returned the next day, all previous violations were cleared except 40 more rodent droppings were found near the same location as the first droppings.

It remain closed until a few hours later when the inspector returned, and there were no more droppings found.

The restaurant was allowed to reopen. We asked the Department of Business and Professional Regulations why this was allowed, but we haven’t heard back yet.

