Federal satellite vaccine sites giving 2nd doses shift locations on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saturday is the last day that second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given at the Hammond Senior Center and Normandy Community Center, two federal vaccination satellite sites in Jacksonville.

The sites will close at 5 p.m. Saturday and the satellite operations for second doses will relocate to the Carver Recreational Center and the Oceanway Community Center.

The state-run federally supported sites will give second doses to those who got their first dose there more than three weeks ago. They will remain open, offering second doses, for 10 days, until April 14.

Locations:

Carver Recreational Center

777 5th Ave. S, Jacksonville Beach 32250

Oceanway Community Center

12215 Sago Ave W, Jacksonville 32218

The sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

The Gateway Community Vaccination Center on Norwood Road remains operational from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, providing first dose (500) and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine until Tuesday when it switches to the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine. Those who got the first dose of Pfizer vaccine at the site can still get their second dose there.

There are also no appointments necessary at the large vaccinations sites at Gateway Mall and Regency Square Mall, and smaller sites at Legends Center, 5130 Soutel Drive, and Celebration Church, 9555 R.G. Skinner Parkway, and Edward Waters College, 1658 Kings Road.