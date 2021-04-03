Man found dead in Northwest Jacksonville house fire, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon after firefighters extinguished a fire that police said appeared to have started in the kitchen.

Firefighters and police were called to Erline Drive, which is several blocks north of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, just after 1 p.m. to reports of a house fire, police said.

Sgt. Adam Blinn with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen but the man was found in another room of the home. He said the home sustained significant smoke damage.

He said the fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire and homicide detectives will investigate the man’s death. The medical examiner will determine how he died.

Blinn said the man was the only one found in the home, and investigators were working with family members to learn if the man lived alone.

JSO does not release the names of homicide victims, citing Marsy’s Law.