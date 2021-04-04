Deadly shooting off University Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Off of University Boulevard, Jacksonville’s Sheriffs Office is investigating a deadly shooting in the area.

It happened just before 11:30 last night.

JSO says they found a 20 to 30-year old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead as soon as they arrived.

Right now, police are still looking for the person responsible. JSO’s Homicide and Crime scene Unit are conducting the investigation.

If you have any idea as to what happened, you’re asked to call police.