Man injured in shooting at Brentwood apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man was injured in a shooting at a Brentwood apartment complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were called to Brentwood Apartments on Waterbird Lane just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning. Police said they found a man who had been shot three times. Police said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, six people were involved in an altercation inside of an apartment and gunfire was exchanged.

Police said they are still looking for a suspect. He is described as a man approximately 5′8″, weighing between 130-140 pounds, wearing a dark hoodie, jean shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).