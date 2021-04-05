Proposed names for Robert E. Lee High School to be released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A school advisory committee is expected to propose a list of names to replace Robert E. Lee High School at a meeting on Monday, according to Duval County Public Schools.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the school’s media center.

Some of the names that were previously suggested are Riverside High School and Avondale High School.

There has been a series of community meetings about changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School and other schools with names linked to the Confederacy. At several of the meetings, people on both sides of the matter have spoken out.

People eligible to vote will be able to do so during two voting windows:

April 26 to April 30, between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

May 3 to May 7, between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Nine schools in Duval County are in the midst of the name change process. The results of the voting will be submitted to the superintendent in mid-May. The school superintendent will make a final recommendation on any name changes to the school board which will have the final say.