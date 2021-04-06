Police investigating death of man who was beaten in October

Police released this photo of Aziz Bendour, who died three months after he was beaten.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 55-year-old man seriously injured in a beating in Arlington last October died in January. Jacksonville police are investigating his death as a homicide and asking the public for help finding out who is responsible.

Aziz Bendour was beaten about 2:45 a.m. on Unversity Boulevard Boulevard North near Arlington Road. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

When Bendour died Jan. 7 as a result of the injuries, JSO’s Homicide Unit took over the investigation.

Anyone who has any information regarding this murder is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.