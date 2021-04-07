After years of delays, Russell Tillis murder trial begins today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Opening statements will begin this morning in the trial of Russell Tillis, who is charged with kidnapping, first-degree murder and abuse of a body in the death of 30-year-old Joni Gunter.

The beginning of the trial marks an end of years of postponements and delays, many the result of Tillis’ courtroom outbursts and objections to a string of defense lawyers, even trying to disqualify the judge.

Gunter’s remains were found buried in three different spots in the yard of Tillis’ Southside Jacksonville home in 2016, according to police evidence. Officers and neighbors called it a “House of Horrors.”

At the time of the discovery of Gunter’s remains, Tillis was already in jail on unrelated charges.

The jury that will hear the trial is made up of 11 white women, three white men, and one black man, accounting for three alternate jurors.

Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if Tillis is convicted.

The trial starts at 9 a.m. News4Jax.com will stream opening statements.