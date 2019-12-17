Russell Tillis trying again to disqualify judge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Russell Tillis, a month away from his long-awaited murder trial, is still firing away at the case -- and the judge.

Last week, Tillis filed a 200-page motion to suppress a jailhouse confession he claims was fabricated with the help of another inmate.

On Monday, he filed a motion for the second time to have Judge Mark Borello disqualified from the case. Tillis has clashed in court with Borello repeatedly.

Tillis is charged in the kidnap, murder and dismemberment of Joni Gunter.

The trial is set for Jan. 13. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Tillis, who’s acting as his own lawyer.